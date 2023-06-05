“Sun protection tips”: 10 Tips to Prevent Sunburn this Summer

10 Tips to Protect Your Skin from Excessive Sun Exposure

A healthy amount of sun exposure is important for getting vitamin D, but it’s crucial to protect your skin from excessive exposure to harmful UV rays. If you want to avoid getting tanned this summer, here are ten tips to help protect your skin from excessive sun exposure:

Wear sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of at least 30 to all exposed areas of your skin. Reapply every two hours or more frequently if you’re swimming or sweating. Sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are effective physical blockers of UV radiation. Seek shade: Whenever possible, stay in the shade, especially during the peak hours of sunlight between 10 am and 4 pm when the sun’s rays are the strongest. Trees, umbrellas, or covered patios can all provide shade. Wear protective clothing: Cover your skin with lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, such as long-sleeved shirts, pants, wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses that provide UV protection. Darker colors and tighter weaves offer more protection. Use sun-protective accessories: Consider using accessories like umbrellas, sun parasols, or sun sleeves to provide additional protection from the sun’s rays. They can be especially useful for outdoor activities like hiking or gardening. Plan outdoor activities wisely: If you need to be outdoors, schedule your activities early in the morning or later in the evening when the sun is less intense. You can also find shaded areas to hang out in during the hottest part of the day. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, as it helps maintain healthy skin and prevents excessive dryness. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can dehydrate you further. Be mindful of reflection: Remember that water, sand, and other reflective surfaces can intensify the sun’s rays. Take extra precautions when near these surfaces, like wearing a hat and using sunscreen. Avoid tanning beds: Stay away from tanning beds and sunlamps as they emit harmful UV radiation that can damage your skin and increase the risk of skin cancer. Self-tanning products offer a safer way to achieve a sun-kissed look. Use natural remedies: Apply natural remedies like aloe vera gel, cucumber slices, or cold compresses to soothe any sunburns and provide relief if you do get exposed to the sun. These can also help reduce inflammation and redness. Monitor medications: Be aware that certain medications, like antibiotics or some acne treatments, can make your skin more sensitive to the sun. Consult with your healthcare provider if you have concerns about sun exposure while taking medication.

In conclusion, protecting your skin from excessive sun exposure is crucial for maintaining healthy skin and reducing the risk of skin cancer. By following these ten tips, you can enjoy the outdoors without worrying about damaging your skin. Remember to always wear sunscreen, seek shade, wear protective clothing, and stay hydrated.

News Source : The Times of India

Source Link :10 ways to avoid getting tanned this summer/