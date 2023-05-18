Sundar Pichai’s Smartphone Choice: Why Google CEO Carries Both Samsung and Apple Devices?

Which smartphone does Sundar Pichai use?

Introduction

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, is known for his love for technology and innovation. As the head of one of the world’s largest tech companies, Pichai’s choice of smartphone is closely watched by tech enthusiasts and consumers alike. It’s natural to assume that someone like Pichai would use a high-end Google Pixel phone, but that’s not the case.

Why Google boss keeps Samsung and Apple phones in his pocket?

It may come as a surprise to many, but Sundar Pichai uses a mix of Samsung and Apple smartphones. In an interview with The New York Times, Pichai revealed that he uses an iPhone as his primary device and a Samsung Galaxy phone as a secondary one. He stated that he likes to switch between the two devices to keep up with the latest features and advancements in both platforms.

The decision to use a mix of Samsung and Apple phones is not a common one, especially for someone in Pichai’s position. However, it’s a testament to his willingness to explore new technologies and stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the industry.

Pichai’s reasons for using Samsung and Apple phones

Pichai’s decision to use a mix of Samsung and Apple phones is not just about staying updated with the latest features. There are other reasons why he prefers these two brands over other smartphones in the market.

First, Pichai believes that both Samsung and Apple phones offer a great user experience. He thinks that the design and functionality of these devices are unmatched by their competitors.

Second, Pichai has a deep respect for both Samsung and Apple as companies. He admires the way they have revolutionized the tech industry with their innovative products. He feels that using their phones is a way to show his appreciation for their contributions to the industry.

Finally, Pichai also understands the importance of staying connected with the products of his competitors. By using Samsung and Apple phones, he can keep a close eye on what they are doing and how they are innovating. This knowledge can help him make better decisions for Google and its products.

Conclusion

Sundar Pichai’s choice of smartphone may seem unusual, but it’s a reflection of his willingness to explore new technologies and stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the industry. By using a mix of Samsung and Apple phones, he can keep a close eye on his competitors and make better decisions for Google and its products. As the head of one of the world’s leading tech companies, Pichai’s choice of smartphone is closely watched by many. But in the end, it’s his knowledge and understanding of the industry that sets him apart.

