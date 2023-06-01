sundarban king crab recipe: Cooking King Crab and Potato Bharta in Sundarbans

Sundarban King Crab Recipe with Aloo Bharta

The Sundarbans is a vast mangrove forest located in the delta region of the Bay of Bengal. It is famous for its rich biodiversity and unique cuisine. One of the most popular dishes in the Sundarbans is the King Crab. This crustacean is found in the muddy waters of the delta and is a delicacy among the locals. In this article, we will share a delicious recipe for Sundarban King Crab with Aloo Bharta.

Ingredients

1 kg King Crab

2 onions, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

2-inch ginger, grated

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 tomato, chopped

2 green chilies, slit

1/4 cup mustard oil

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions

Clean the King Crab thoroughly and cut it into small pieces. Heat mustard oil in a pan and fry the King Crab pieces until they turn golden brown. Keep them aside. In the same pan, add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Add minced garlic and grated ginger and sauté for a minute. Add turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and red chili powder. Mix well and cook for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and slit green chilies. Cook until the tomatoes turn soft and mushy. Add the fried King Crab pieces and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with Aloo Bharta.

Aloo Bharta Recipe

Aloo Bharta is a popular side dish in Bengali cuisine. It is made with mashed potatoes and tempered with spices.

Ingredients

4 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed

1 onion, chopped

2 green chilies, chopped

1 teaspoon mustard oil

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions

In a pan, heat mustard oil and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Once the seeds start spluttering, add chopped onions and green chilies. Sauté until the onions turn translucent. Add turmeric powder and mix well. Add the mashed potatoes and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with Sundarban King Crab.

Conclusion

The Sundarban King Crab with Aloo Bharta is a delicious and unique dish that is worth trying. The combination of the spicy and flavorful King Crab with the comforting and creamy Aloo Bharta is a match made in heaven. If you ever get a chance to visit the Sundarbans, do not miss the opportunity to try this local delicacy. But until then, you can try making it at home with this recipe.

