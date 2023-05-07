“Sunday morning shooting” Today : Hickory Hill shooting claims one life on Sunday morning on Ridgeway

Hickory Hill shooting claims one life on Sunday morning at Ridgeway

A man was shot and killed on Sunday morning in Hickory Hill, Memphis. The police received a call at 10:18 about the shooting at 3233 Ridgeway Road and found the male victim shot. He was taken to Regional One hospital but was pronounced dead soon after. The suspect fled the scene in a back Cadillac, and the police have asked anyone with information to call 528-CASH. This is the third shooting death in Memphis in less than 24 hours, with two men killed and one hospitalized in separate shootings in Whitehaven and Parkway Village on Saturday night.

News Source : David Royer

Source Link :One dead in Sunday morning shooting on Ridgeway in Hickory Hill/