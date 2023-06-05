“Sunday Shooting Claims Life of Kevin Jones and Injures 4 Others”

Kevin Jones Fatally Shot, 4 Others Injured in Sunday Incident
On Sunday, a shooting incident occurred that resulted in the death of Kevin Jones and injuries to four others, one of whom was critically wounded. The details surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by local law enforcement. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Kevin Jones during this difficult time.
