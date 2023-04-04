SuneetChopra, Art critic and farmers’ voice, passes away. RIP.

It is with deep sorrow that we receive the news of #SuneetChopra’s demise. He was an art critic, a farmers’ advocate, and a supporter of labor rights. His distinctiveness was evident in Delhi’s intellectual community. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his numerous comrades and loved ones. Salute to our departed colleague. #RestInPeace.

It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Suneet Chopra, an art critic, farmers’ voice, and a champion of the working class struggles. He was an influential figure among the Delhi intelligentsia, and his contributions to the arts, culture, and social justice will be deeply missed.

Chopra was a tireless advocate for the rights of farmers and laborers, and his work often focused on the intersection of art and social change. He believed that art had the power to inspire and unite people, and his writing and speeches were filled with passion and conviction.

Throughout his life, Chopra remained a committed activist, fighting for justice and equality in all corners of society. He was deeply respected by his peers and his colleagues, and his passing will be felt deeply throughout the art world and beyond.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Chopra’s family, friends, and countless comrades. His spirit and legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the work that he leaves behind.

Rest in peace, Suneet Chopra, and thank you for your remarkable contributions to art, culture, and social justice. You will be deeply missed, but your memory and your work will continue to inspire others for years to come.

Source : @PankajPachauri

Really sad to get the news that #SuneetChopra has passed away.

An art critic, farmers’ voice and a champion of the working class struggles.

He was one of his kind among the Delhi intelligentsia.

Condolences to his innumerable comrades and family.

Salute and #RIP friend pic.twitter.com/6ewUwYCRYO — Pankaj Pachauri (@PankajPachauri) April 4, 2023

