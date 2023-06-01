Sungold Spaghetti Carbonara: A Delicious Twist on a Classic Dish

Carbonara is a classic pasta dish that has been a go-to for many home cooks on nights when they just can’t even. But what if we told you there’s a way to make it even better? Enter Susan Spungen’s Sungold spaghetti carbonara, a recipe that uses golden-orange cherry tomatoes to bring a burst of sweetness and acidity to the indulgent, savory pasta.

If you’ve never tried Sungold tomatoes before, summer is the perfect time to do so as they are at peak ripeness. According to Spungen, adding Sungolds to the dish not only brings a sunny color but also brightens up the rich pasta dish. If you can’t find guanciale, pancetta, or regular smoked bacon can be used as a substitute. And if you can’t find Sungolds, regular cherry tomatoes will do in a pinch.

To make the Sungold spaghetti carbonara, start by whisking together the eggs, yolks, and cheeses in a small bowl. Set the mixture aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the guanciale or pancetta until the cubes are crisp on the outside and much of the fat has rendered out. Scoop out the meat and drain it on a paper towel-lined plate, leaving the fat in the pan. Remove the pan from the heat.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the spaghetti according to package instructions until al dente. Before draining the pasta, reserve about 1 cup of the pasta water. Drain the pasta and add it to the pan with the reserved fat. Quickly stir in the egg mixture, tossing to coat the pasta evenly. Add the tomatoes, season with plenty of black pepper, and toss again. Add a little of the reserved pasta water to thin the sauce to the desired creamy consistency. Add salt to taste if needed. If the sauce needs thickening, heat the pan gently, tossing until the sauce clings to the pasta. Add the reserved meat.

To serve, divide the pasta among bowls, top each serving with a few grinds of pepper, and serve immediately with more grated cheese on the side.

Spungen advises being generous with the black pepper, as the name “carbonara” is a reference to the abundant black pepper that looks like bits of carbon and should be visible when you present the dish.

Sungold spaghetti carbonara is just one of the many delicious and creative recipes featured in Spungen’s new cookbook, Veg Forward: Super-Delicious Recipes That Put Produce at the Center of Your Plate. The cookbook showcases how to put produce at the forefront of your meals without sacrificing flavor or indulgence.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to add a twist to a classic pasta dish, give Susan Spungen’s Sungold spaghetti carbonara a try. The addition of Sungold tomatoes brings a burst of sweetness and acidity that brightens up the dish, and the recipe is easy to follow and customize to your preferences. Don’t forget to be generous with the black pepper to bring out the dish’s namesake.

