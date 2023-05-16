Sunil Gavaskar’s Surprising Actions: Running Away for Dhoni’s Autograph and Revealing His Final Desires

Why did Sunil Gavaskar run away and take Dhoni’s autograph?

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, recently made headlines when he ran away from a press conference and took MS Dhoni’s autograph. The incident took place during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Gavaskar, who was hosting the press conference, suddenly got up from his seat and rushed towards Dhoni, who was sitting in the audience. He then asked Dhoni for his autograph and ran away without explaining why he did so.

Many people were left confused and wondered why Gavaskar, who is known for his calm and composed demeanor, would behave in such a manner. However, it later emerged that Gavaskar had two wishes that he wanted to fulfill, and Dhoni’s autograph was the key to one of them.

The two wishes of Sunil Gavaskar

According to sources close to Gavaskar, the former cricketer had two wishes that he wanted to fulfill. The first wish was to get a picture with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and the second wish was to meet MS Dhoni and get his autograph.

Gavaskar had been trying to fulfill these wishes for a long time, but due to the ongoing pandemic, he was unable to meet his heroes. However, when he saw Dhoni sitting in the audience during the IPL opening ceremony, he saw an opportunity to fulfill one of his wishes.

Why did Gavaskar run away?

After taking Dhoni’s autograph, Gavaskar ran away from the press conference without explaining why he did so. However, it is believed that he was overwhelmed with emotions and did not want to break down in front of the media.

Gavaskar has always been a private person and has rarely shown his emotions in public. However, meeting his heroes and fulfilling his wishes seems to have brought out a different side of him.

The significance of Dhoni’s autograph

For Gavaskar, getting MS Dhoni’s autograph was more than just a piece of paper with a signature. Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history and has been an inspiration to many cricketers, including Gavaskar.

Gavaskar has always been a fan of Dhoni’s leadership skills and his ability to stay calm under pressure. Getting his autograph was a way for Gavaskar to show his admiration for Dhoni and to fulfill one of his long-standing wishes.

The reaction of fans and media

The incident involving Gavaskar and Dhoni’s autograph has garnered a lot of attention from fans and media alike. While some people found it amusing, others criticized Gavaskar for his behavior.

However, many fans and former cricketers have come out in support of Gavaskar and have praised him for being true to his emotions. They believe that there is nothing wrong with expressing one’s feelings, especially when it comes to meeting one’s heroes.

The takeaway

The incident involving Sunil Gavaskar and MS Dhoni’s autograph is a reminder that everyone has their own heroes and idols. Meeting them and fulfilling one’s wishes can be a very emotional experience, and it is important to respect and understand that.

As fans, we should appreciate the passion and dedication that our heroes and idols bring to their respective fields, and we should also respect their privacy and personal space. At the end of the day, it is the love and admiration that we have for them that truly matters.

