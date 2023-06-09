Sunny explains how Stork’s ball proved fatal for Virat: Latest update on WTC Final

New Delhi

WTC Final: India’s chances against Australia in the World Test Championship Final are looking grim. The Indian team is struggling to respond to Australia’s first innings score of 469 runs, with only 151 runs for the loss of 5 wickets by the end of the second day. To avoid the follow-on, they need to score another 119 runs.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Cheteshwar Pujara were all out by the time India reached 50 runs, leaving fans’ hopes pinned on Virat Kohli. However, Kohli also fell victim to Mitchell Starc’s ball, caught by Steve Smith with a stunning overhead catch in the slips. Sunil Gavaskar analyzed the situation, explaining that Kohli’s weight was too far forward on the front foot, leaving him unable to adjust to the ball’s line at the last moment.

At the end of the second day, Ajinkya Rahane and Shrikar Bharat were at the crease, with Australia’s first innings score including centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith. Mohammad Siraj took the most wickets for India, with Shardul Thakur and Shami taking two each.

First published: June 09, 2023, 16:10 IST

