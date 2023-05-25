“super-Earths formation mechanism”: Astronomers Uncover Crucial Planetary System for Shedding Light on Enigmatic ‘Super-Earths’ Formation Mechanism

Astronomers Discover a Key Planetary System for Understanding Formation Mechanism of Mysterious ‘Super-Earths’

A team of researchers from the University of Liège and the CSIC have discovered a key planetary system that could help understand the formation mechanism of mysterious ‘super-Earths.’ Named TOI-2096, the system is located 150 light-years from Earth and consists of two planets slightly larger than Earth orbiting a cold star in a synchronized dance.

The discovery was made possible by NASA’s TESS telescope, which uses the transit method to find planets orbiting nearby bright stars. The planets TOI-2096 b and TOI-2096 c were observed with an international network of ground-based telescopes, allowing their confirmation and characterization. The majority of the transits were obtained with telescopes of the TRAPPIST and SPECULOOS projects led by the University of Liège.

The researchers estimate that the radius of planet b is 1.2 times that of Earth, while planet c’s radius is 1.9 times the radius of the Earth and 55% that of Neptune. These sizes are very interesting because the number of planets with a radius between 1.5 and 2.5 Earth radii is smaller than what theoretical models predict, making these planets a rarity.

“These planets are of crucial importance given their sizes. The formation of super-Earths and mini-Neptunes remains a mystery today. There are several formation models trying to explain it, but none fits the observations perfectly. TOI-2096 is the only system found to date that has a super-Earth and a mini-Neptune precisely at the sizes where the models contradict each other. In other words, TOI-2096 may be the system we’ve been looking for to understand how these planetary systems have formed,” says Mathilde Timmermans, a doctoral student at the ExoTIC lab at ULiège and second author of the paper published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

The researchers also found that the two planets were in resonant orbits, meaning that for each orbit of the outer planet, the inner planet orbits the star twice. This configuration causes a strong gravitational interaction between the planets, delaying or accelerating the passage of the planets in front of their star. This interaction could lead to the measurement of the planetary masses using larger telescopes in the near future.

“Furthermore, these planets are among the best in their category to study their possible atmospheres. Thanks to the relative sizes of the planets with respect to the host star, as well as the brightness of the star, we find that this system is one of the best candidates for a detailed study of their atmosphere with the JWST space telescope. We hope to be able to do this quickly by coordinating with other universities and research centers. These studies will help confirm the presence of an atmosphere, extensive or not, around planets b and c and thus give us clues as to their formation mechanism,” explains Francisco J. Pozuelos, astrophysicist, first author of the paper, and former member of the ExoTIC laboratory at the University of Liège.

The study highlights the importance of international collaboration and ground-based telescopes in confirming the planetary nature of the detected signals. With the discovery of TOI-2096, astronomers can now study the formation mechanism of super-Earths and mini-Neptunes in more detail, potentially shedding light on the mysteries of their composition and the conditions necessary for their formation.

