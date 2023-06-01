“Super Soft Volleyballs” : Official Size WILSON Super Soft Play Volleyballs for Outdoor Recreation

Official Size Outdoor Recreation Volleyballs by WILSON – Super Soft Play



Price: $21.95 - $17.56

(as of Jun 01,2023 02:49:46 UTC – Details)





Volleyball is a sport that has gained immense popularity over the years. Whether it’s played professionally or just for fun, the right ball can make all the difference. The WILSON Super Soft Play Outdoor Recreation Volleyball is one such ball that is designed to cater to the needs of players of all levels.

One of the key features of this ball is its official size and weight. It is the size and weight used at the pro level, making it ideal for players aged 13 and up. This makes it perfect for players who are looking to improve their skills and take their game to the next level. The fact that it is an official size and weight means that players can get used to playing with a ball that is similar to the one used in professional games.

Another great feature of the WILSON Super Soft Play Outdoor Recreation Volleyball is its super soft feel. The sponge-backed synthetic leather cover of the ball creates a super-soft feel on every touch. This makes it perfect for players who want a ball that is easy on the hands and doesn’t cause any discomfort or pain. The super-soft feel of the ball also makes it easier to control and maneuver, allowing players to perform better on the court.

The 18-panel, machine-sewn construction of the WILSON Super Soft Play Outdoor Recreation Volleyball ensures enhanced durability that lasts for hours upon hours of play. This makes it perfect for players who want a ball that can withstand the rigors of regular use. The ball is designed to last longer than other balls, making it a great investment for players who play regularly.

The butyl rubber bladder of the ball ensures extended air retention, which means that the ball stays inflated for longer periods of time. This reduces the need to re-inflate the ball, allowing players to focus on their game instead of worrying about the ball. The extended air retention also ensures that the ball maintains its shape and size, which is important for players who want a ball that performs consistently.

The WILSON Super Soft Play Outdoor Recreation Volleyball is perfect for recreational play. The soft feel and great durability make it the perfect ball for playing in the backyard, park, or beach. It is also suitable for players who are just starting out and want to learn the basics of the game.

In conclusion, the WILSON Super Soft Play Outdoor Recreation Volleyball is an excellent ball that offers a range of features that cater to the needs of players of all levels. Its official size and weight, super-soft feel, enhanced durability, and extended air retention make it a great investment for anyone who loves playing volleyball. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, this ball is sure to enhance your game and help you perform better on the court.



