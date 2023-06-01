“Superhero tips”: 5 Techniques to Become the Hero that Everyone Requires

Pfizer’s Gemma Mayman Just Might Be The Most Authentic Leader I’ve Interviewed Yet

In today’s corporate world, phrases like “authentic,” “genuine,” “transparent,” and “sincere” leadership are often dismissed as corporate jargon. However, Pfizer’s Global Rare Disease Commercial Lead, Gemma Mayman, is one leader who truly embodies these qualities. In my interview with her, Gemma discussed her journey towards becoming an authentic leader and shared her insights on how others can do the same.

Gemma was born and raised in Wolverhampton, a small town in the United Kingdom. From a young age, she had a desire to travel the world. After studying chemistry at UBC in Vancouver, she moved to London, where she combined her chemistry knowledge with marketing skills to open doors in medical education and PR companies. Eventually, she was offered a role in the United States and moved to New York City with her husband. Despite the challenges of living in a new country without family support, Gemma has thrived in her career and personal life.

When asked about the best piece of career advice she ever received, Gemma shared that she was encouraged to be vulnerable and acknowledge and celebrate her whole self. She was told to focus on her strengths, accept her quirks, and use those to show up as the best version of herself. This advice allowed her to be authentically herself and approach the world differently. Instead of trying to fit the mold of what she thought people and companies wanted, she focused on how her individuality could add value to the business and patients.

Gemma believes that everyone has the potential to be a superhero. She learned this from her son, Caleb, who introduced her at a STEM event as his superhero mother who works hard to make people around the world feel better and be healthier. Gemma realized that she was living as someone else’s hero, even though she didn’t always feel like a hero herself.

To become an authentic leader and inspire others to become superheroes, Gemma recommends the following:

Be you first: As a leader, it’s your job to liberate people’s genius, energy, belonging, and joy, not change their thinking. Focus on being your authentic self and encourage others to do the same. Inspire more, instruct less: Instead of being a boss who gives orders, be a leader who inspires and empowers people to be their best selves. Help people discover their superhuman powers and become the superhero they want to be. Have real conversations: Communication is key to building authentic relationships. Have real conversations with your team members and encourage them to be open and honest with you.

In conclusion, Gemma Mayman is a leader who embodies authenticity, transparency, and sincerity. Her journey towards becoming an authentic leader and her insights on how others can do the same are truly inspiring. By being yourself, inspiring others, and having real conversations, you can become a superhero in your own right and inspire others to do the same.

News Source : Todd Nordstrom

Source Link :5 Ways You Can Be The Super-Hero Everyone Needs/