“Superhero Tips”: “5 Tips to Become the Hero Everybody Needs”

As the largest pharmaceutical company in the world, Pfizer is no stranger to leadership and innovation. However, Gemma Mayman, Global Rare Disease Commercial Lead at Pfizer, stands out as an authentic and inspiring leader. In an interview with Todd Nordstrom, Gemma shared her story of becoming the superhero she was always meant to be and how she encourages others to do the same.

Gemma’s journey began in Wolverhampton, a small town in the United Kingdom, where she discovered her talent for chemistry in high school. However, her desire to travel the world led her to pursue opportunities that allowed her to see amazing places and meet inspiring people. She eventually found her way to Pfizer, where she learned the value of being authentically herself and empowering others to do the same.

One of the keys to Gemma’s success as a leader is her ability to connect with others through storytelling. She often shares a story about baked beans and monkeys to illustrate how people can overcome their fears and become the superhero they were meant to be. The story may seem simple, but it has a powerful message that resonates with people.

Gemma’s leadership style is also focused on inspiring more and instructing less. She believes that leaders should help people become the superhero they want to be, rather than trying to change them. By liberating people’s strengths, energy, belonging, and joy, leaders can help them perform at their best and achieve their full potential.

Another key aspect of Gemma’s leadership is her emphasis on having real conversations. She encourages people to speak their minds and be vulnerable, acknowledging and celebrating their whole selves. By creating an environment where people can be their true and whole selves, leaders can unleash their potential and inspire them to be great.

Gemma’s experiences as a leader and a mother have taught her that everyone is living as someone else’s hero, even if they don’t know it. By becoming authentically themselves and empowering others to do the same, leaders can become someone’s hero and inspire them to achieve great things.

In conclusion, Gemma Mayman is a true leader who is inspiring and empowering others to become the superhero they were meant to be. Her journey is a reminder that we all have the potential to achieve great things if we are true to ourselves and help others do the same. As leaders, we should focus on inspiring more, instructing less, and having real conversations with people. By doing so, we can create a culture of authenticity and empower others to achieve their full potential.

News Source : Todd Nordstrom

Source Link :5 Ways You Can Be The Super-Hero Everyone Needs/