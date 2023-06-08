Superior Woman Identified as Victim in Fatal Crash in Draper, S.D.

Debra Jean Bolk, victim of Draper, S.D. crash. : Superior woman identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash

A woman from Superior, Wisconsin was identified as the individual who passed away on May 28th in a two-car accident near Draper, South Dakota. The accident occurred when a GMC Acadia struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle from behind, causing both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle to be thrown onto the shoulder of the road. The driver of the motorcycle, Todd Daniel Brown, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening. However, the passenger, Debra Jean Bolk, 59, died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the GMC Acadia, Amya Jordyn Camp, a 16-year-old female, was unharmed. Neither the driver nor the passenger of the motorcycle were wearing helmets, while the GMC Acadia driver was wearing a seatbelt. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and charges against the GMC Acadia driver are pending. All information provided at this point is preliminary.

News Source : https://www.kotatv.com

