Superior woman identified as victim in South Dakota crash

Debra Jean Bolk (victim) : Superior woman identified as victim in fatal crash in Draper, S.D.

A woman from Superior, Wisconsin has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash involving two vehicles on Sunday, May 28th, east of Draper, South Dakota. The crash occurred when a GMC Acadia collided with a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, causing the driver and passenger of the motorcycle to be thrown onto the roadside. The driver of the motorcycle, Todd Daniel Brown, was taken to a hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, while Debra Jean Bolk, 59, a passenger on the motorcycle, died as a result of her injuries. The 16-year-old female driver of the GMC Acadia, Amya Jordyn Camp, was uninjured, while neither the driver nor the passenger of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident and charges are pending against the driver of the GMC Acadia. However, all information released thus far is only preliminary.

News Source : https://www.blackhillsfox.com

