“Superstar” Billy Graham, 1980 World’s Strongest Man, Passes Away at 79: A Tribute.

WWE Legend Billy Graham Dead at 79

William James Myers, better known by his ring name “Superstar” Billy Graham, passed away on January 21, 2022, at the age of 79. The former professional wrestler had been battling various health issues in recent years, including liver disease and double pneumonia.

Remembering “Superstar” Billy Graham

Graham was born in 1943 in Phoenix, Arizona, and began his wrestling career in 1969. He quickly made a name for himself with his charismatic personality, muscular physique, and flashy ring attire. Graham was known for his bleach-blond hair, colorful tights, and oversized biceps, which he often flexed to the delight of his fans.

Graham rose to fame in the 1970s as one of the top heels (villains) in the wrestling world. He feuded with legendary wrestlers such as Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund, and won the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1977. Graham’s reign as champion was short-lived, as he was forced to relinquish the title due to an injury.

Despite his relatively brief run as champion, Graham’s impact on the wrestling industry was significant. He was one of the first wrestlers to incorporate weightlifting and bodybuilding into his training regimen, paving the way for future stars like Hulk Hogan and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Graham was also a master of the microphone, delivering some of the most memorable promos in wrestling history.

1980 World’s Strongest Man

In addition to his success in the wrestling ring, Graham also competed in the 1980 World’s Strongest Man competition. The event, held in Universal Studios Hollywood, featured a variety of strength and endurance challenges, including truck pulling, keg tossing, and barrel lifting.

Graham was not the favorite to win the competition, as he was competing against some of the strongest men in the world. However, he surprised everyone with his performance, winning several events and finishing in third place overall. Graham’s success in the World’s Strongest Man competition further cemented his status as a true physical specimen.

A Legacy in Wrestling

Graham retired from wrestling in 1988, but his legacy lived on. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, and was a frequent guest at wrestling conventions and autograph signings. Graham also became a born-again Christian later in life, and used his platform to spread his faith and encourage others to live healthy lifestyles.

Graham’s impact on the wrestling industry cannot be overstated. He was a pioneer in the world of bodybuilding and weightlifting, and helped to usher in a new era of larger-than-life personalities in wrestling. His flashy ring attire and colorful promos paved the way for future stars like “Macho Man” Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior. Graham will be remembered as one of the true legends of professional wrestling.

Final Thoughts

The wrestling world has lost another one of its greats with the passing of “Superstar” Billy Graham. His impact on the industry will be felt for generations to come, and his larger-than-life persona will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Superstar.

