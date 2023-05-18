Superstar Billy Graham’s Demise Reported by Daily News Updates

Superstar Billy Graham Passes Away

The world of professional wrestling is in mourning as news broke out that Superstar Billy Graham, one of the legends of the industry, has passed away. Graham, whose real name was Eldridge Wayne Coleman, died on January 20, 2019, at the age of 75. The news was confirmed by his wife, Valerie Coleman, on social media.

A Career to Remember

Superstar Billy Graham was born on June 7, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona. He began his wrestling career in the late 1960s and quickly rose to fame due to his charismatic personality and impressive physique. He was known for his flamboyant ring attire, which included colorful tights and bandanas, as well as his unique way of cutting promos.

Graham’s biggest break came in 1977 when he defeated Bruno Sammartino to become the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) Champion. He held the title for nearly ten months before losing it to Bob Backlund. Graham’s reign as champion was instrumental in establishing him as one of the top stars of his era.

In addition to his in-ring success, Graham was also a trailblazer when it came to bodybuilding. He was a protégé of the legendary bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and was known for his impressive physique, which he often showcased during his matches.

A Troubled Life

Despite his success in the ring and in bodybuilding, Graham’s personal life was marred by addiction and health problems. He struggled with drug addiction for many years and was addicted to painkillers after several injuries sustained during his wrestling career. In 2002, he underwent a liver transplant due to complications from hepatitis C.

Graham’s life took a turn for the worse in the early 2000s when he became involved in a legal battle with the WWE over unpaid royalties. He claimed that he was owed millions of dollars in unpaid royalties for his image and likeness being used in various WWE products. The lawsuit was settled out of court in 2010, with Graham receiving a reported $1 million settlement.

A Legacy That Lives On

Despite the troubles that plagued his personal life, Superstar Billy Graham’s legacy as a professional wrestler and bodybuilder remains intact. He was a true pioneer of the industry and paved the way for many of the stars that followed in his footsteps.

Many wrestlers and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Graham, with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon calling him a “trailblazer” and a “true icon of the industry.” Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also paid tribute to Graham, saying that he was “a guy who paved the way for a lot of us and created a blueprint for how we would entertain the masses.”

Superstar Billy Graham may be gone, but his legacy will live on forever in the hearts and minds of wrestling fans around the world.

Conclusion

The passing of Superstar Billy Graham is a sad day for the wrestling industry. He was a true pioneer of the sport and paved the way for many of the stars that followed in his footsteps. Despite his personal troubles, Graham’s legacy as a wrestler and bodybuilder will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Superstar Billy Graham.

