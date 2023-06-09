Supporting actor Saranraj killed in road accident in Chennai, suspect Palaniappan arrested

Saranraj – victim of road accident involving drunk driver Palaniappan in Chennai : Supporting actor Saranraj killed in road accident, Palaniappan arrested as suspect

A road accident in Chennai claimed the life of a supporting actor from the Tamil film industry on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Saranraj, was riding a two-wheeler when he was hit by an SUV driven by Palaniappan, who was also a supporting actor. The incident occurred on Arcot Road in Virugambakkam at around 11:30 pm. Saranraj, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered head injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at the Government Royapettah Hospital. Palaniappan, who was under the influence of alcohol, was arrested after passersby informed the police. The accused has done small roles in films like Rajinimurugan and Chandramukhi 2. Witnesses informed the police that Palaniappan first hit a moving car before knocking down Saranraj. Palaniappan has been booked under Section 304 (II) of the IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

News Source : FPJ Web Desk

