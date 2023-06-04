“Supreme Marvel Hero”: Who is the Ultimate Marvel Hero?

The Ultimate Marvel Hero: Who Would You Choose to Save the Day?

As a casual fan of Marvel movies, I never thought I would be discussing who the ultimate hero is among all the Marvel characters. But after watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with my son and having a debate on who we would want to save the day in a hypothetical Marvel scenario, I realized that this question is not only fun but also thought-provoking.

So, who would be your pick? Would it be the god of thunder, Thor, with his mighty hammer and godly powers? Or perhaps the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist, Iron Man, with his high-tech gadgets and quick wit? It could also be the patriotic super-soldier, Captain America, with his unwavering morals and leadership skills.

For me, the ultimate hero would be Spider-Man. Yes, he may not have the same level of strength as other heroes, but his agility, spider sense, and web-slinging abilities make him a formidable opponent. Plus, his relatable struggles as a teenager trying to balance his personal life and superhero duties make him a lovable character.

But my son had a different opinion. He chose Doctor Strange as the ultimate hero. His reasoning was that Doctor Strange is a master of the mystic arts and can manipulate time and space. He also appreciated the character’s growth from a self-centered surgeon to a selfless hero.

As I threw this question to the DIS Community, I received a variety of responses. Some chose Black Panther for his intelligence, strength, and leadership as the king of Wakanda. Others chose Scarlet Witch for her reality-warping abilities and emotional depth. And a few even chose the mischievous Loki for his cunning and unpredictability.

But why did these characters resonate with each individual? For some, it was their powers and abilities. For others, it was their personality and character development. And for some, it was a combination of both.

As I read through the comments, I realized that the beauty of Marvel characters is that there is a hero for everyone. You can relate to their struggles and triumphs, and find inspiration in their actions. They may be fictional characters, but they can teach us valuable lessons on bravery, perseverance, and selflessness.

So, who would be your pick as the ultimate hero in a Marvel scenario? Is it the iconic heroes like Spider-Man or Captain America, or the more obscure ones like Moon Knight or Squirrel Girl? Whatever your choice may be, remember to show your “working out” and explain why that hero resonates with you. Who knows, your pick may inspire someone else to discover a new favorite hero.

