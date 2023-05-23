Supriya, victim of canter accident on NH-44 : 29-yr-old Supriya crushed to death in road accident on NH-44; mother and daughter injured

“29-Year-Old Supriya Crushed to Death in Canter Accident near Taraori”
lice station. Supriya’s mother and daughter sustained minor injuries in the accident that occurred on NH-44 near Taraori. The canter was speeding when it collided with their scooter. Supriya, a 29-year-old resident of Sikri village in the district, died from the impact of the crash. Karambir, the investigating officer at Taraori police station, confirmed the incident.
Read Full story :Karnal: 29-yr-old woman crushed to death/
News Source : The Tribune India
- Karnal accident
- Woman killed in Karnal
- Traffic accident in Karnal
- Fatal accident in Karnal
- Road safety in Karnal