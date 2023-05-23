Supriya, victim of canter accident on NH-44 : 29-yr-old Supriya crushed to death in road accident on NH-44; mother and daughter injured

Posted on May 23, 2023

“29-Year-Old Supriya Crushed to Death in Canter Accident near Taraori”

lice station. Supriya’s mother and daughter sustained minor injuries in the accident that occurred on NH-44 near Taraori. The canter was speeding when it collided with their scooter. Supriya, a 29-year-old resident of Sikri village in the district, died from the impact of the crash. Karambir, the investigating officer at Taraori police station, confirmed the incident.

News Source : The Tribune India

