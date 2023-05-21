Suraj (suspect) : Suspect Suraj arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

“Police Arrest Suraj, a Proclaimed Offender, for Sexual Assault on Minor Girl”

A man from Bihar named Suraj was apprehended by Focal Point police today for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. Additionally, the court has labeled him as a Proclaimed Offender (PO).

Read Full story : Ludhiana: One held in rape case /

News Source : The Tribune India

