Suresh Dandre Death – Obituary : Received this sad news that the Suresh Dandre, a Dalit Activist and a family friend from Warangal is passed away in the early mo…

Received this sad news that the Suresh Dandre, a Dalit Activist and a family friend from Warangal is passed away in the early morning today due to heart attack. My condolences to the family. Rest in power, Suresh Bhai! Jai Bhim.



