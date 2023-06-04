“Surgery”: Brianna Francisco – Wiki, Biography, Height, Age, Net Worth, Career, and Surgery Details

Introduction

Brianna Francisco is an American social media personality, a popular TikToker, and a YouTuber. She was born on September 28, 2000, and is currently 21 years old. She gained fame with her lip-sync and dancing videos on TikTok. Brianna also has a YouTube channel where she posts lifestyle vlogs and beauty-related content.

Wiki and Biography

Brianna Francisco was born and raised in New Jersey, USA. She attended Old Bridge High School, where she was a cheerleader. Brianna was passionate about dancing from a young age and often participated in dance competitions. She started her social media career by posting dance videos on Instagram, which gained her a considerable following.

Height and Age

Brianna Francisco is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and she weighs around 57 kg. She has a slim build and a toned physique. Brianna’s age is 21 years, and she has already made a significant impact in the social media world.

Surgery

Brianna Francisco is known for her striking looks and beautiful face. However, there have been rumors that she has undergone plastic surgery to enhance her appearance. Brianna has not confirmed or denied these rumors, so it is unclear whether she has had any cosmetic procedures done.

Net Worth

Brianna Francisco’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She earns a significant amount of money through her social media platforms and brand endorsements. Brianna has collaborated with several popular brands such as Fashion Nova, Boohoo, and PrettyLittleThing.

Career

Brianna Francisco gained popularity on TikTok, where she has over 5 million followers and 170 million likes. She posts lip-sync and dancing videos, often with her sister Jazmine. Brianna has also collaborated with other popular TikTokers such as Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio.

Apart from TikTok, Brianna has a YouTube channel with over 200,000 subscribers. She posts vlogs, beauty-related content, and lifestyle videos. Brianna also has a significant following on Instagram, where she has over 1.5 million followers.

Age

Brianna Francisco is 21 years old, and she has already made a considerable impact in the social media world. She has a massive following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, and she is known for her dancing and lip-sync videos.

Conclusion

Brianna Francisco is a young and talented social media personality who has gained a massive following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. She is known for her dancing and lip-sync videos, and she has collaborated with several popular brands. Brianna’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, and she is only 21 years old. She is definitely one to watch in the social media world.

Source Link :Brianna Francisco’s -Wiki, Biography, Height, Age, Surgery, net worth, career, age/

Brianna Francisco Wiki Brianna Francisco Biography Brianna Francisco Height Brianna Francisco Surgery Brianna Francisco Net Worth