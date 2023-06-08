Surprising News: Hardik’s Absence from WTC Final Raises Questions; Punter’s Response to Nasir Hussain Leaves Everyone Stunned





Rewritten Article

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023: Team India Criticized for Playing 11 Combination

The World Test Championship 2023 final match between India and Australia is being held at The Oval in London from June 7th. On the first day of the match, Australia dominated the game while Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, looked weak. The reason for this was their playing 11 combination. India did not include their most successful bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin, in the team due to the combination. This decision has drawn severe criticism from the Indian management and the captain. Instead, Shardul Thakur was included as the fourth pacer, which also proved to be a flop on the first day.

Former England captains, Nasir Hussain and Ricky Ponting, discussed the Indian team’s combination during the commentary, which has sparked a debate. Hussain questioned the absence of Hardik Pandya, a seam bowling all-rounder in overseas conditions, and Ponting replied that Pandya made it clear that his body is not ready to play test cricket.

The confusion over India’s playing 11 has also raised questions. While Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Akshar Patel are proper all-rounders in Indian conditions, Shardul Thakur is a seam bowling all-rounder. Sunil Gavaskar has selected his playing 11, keeping the double century scorer in ODI out of the team.

The BCCI President, Roger Binny, was seen in demand during the WTC final, with fans breaking down for selfies. Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting lashed out at Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, stating that India got trapped in its own trap.





Hardik Pandya WTC Final Indian Cricket Team Injury Updates Nasir Hussain