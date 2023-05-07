“Surrey fatal shooting suspect vehicle” Today : Photos of Suspect Vehicle in May 2 Fatal Shooting in Surrey Released by IHIT Investigators

IHIT has released photos of a 2020 blue Hyundai Elantra four-door sedan, which they believe was involved in a targeted shooting that occurred in Surrey on May 2. The incident, which occurred in a parking lot in the 14800 block of 108 Avenue, left one man dead and another victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe that the suspects attempted to light the car on fire, but failed. The vehicle, which was recovered in the 20600-block of 36 Avenue in Langley, had a distinct red tire on the rear driver’s side. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting is urged to contact IHIT.

News Source : Tricia Weel

Source Link :IHIT investigators release photos of suspect vehicle in May 2 fatal shooting in Surrey/