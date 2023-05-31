“Surrogacy law reform”: “Reforming Outdated Surrogacy Law: The Next Steps”

New Zealand Government to Reform Surrogacy Law for Better Family Formation

The New Zealand Government has announced that it will reform outdated surrogacy laws to improve the experiences of children, surrogates, and the growing number of families formed through surrogacy. Labour MP Tāmati Coffey’s Member’s Bill will be adopted as a Government Bill, according to Minister of Justice Kiri Allan.

Allan said that surrogacy has become an established method of forming a family for people unable to carry a child themselves. However, the laws that apply to surrogacy are outdated and need to change. Currently, parents must adopt a child born by surrogacy using adoption laws made almost 70 years ago. Allan called the process discriminatory, causes unnecessary harm and stress, and reflects how outdated the system is.

Coffey’s Bill has already been introduced and is before the Health Select Committee. The Government will support the Committee to consider how the Bill could be amended to incorporate recommendations from the recent report into NZ surrogacy laws by Te Aka Matua o te Ture Law Commission.

Recommendations for Law Change

The Law Commission made 63 recommendations about how to reform surrogacy law and practice. The Committee will consider the Commission’s recommendations for law change, including:

Removing the need for intended parents to adopt their child born by surrogacy and establishing new processes to determine the legal parents of the child

Establishing a surrogacy birth register to support people born by surrogacy to access information about their birth origins and whakapapa

Clarifying the types of payments a surrogate can receive for costs relating to a surrogacy arrangement

Accommodating international surrogacy arrangements

Allan thanked Coffey for his work in highlighting the importance of this reform, and the Law Commission for preparing such a thorough report in an area of ethical and legal complexity. She also expressed her gratitude to those who made submissions on the Bill and to the Law Commission and shared their experiences with the current surrogacy process.

Coffey said New Zealand needs modern laws for modern whānau, and the changes the Government is looking to make will achieve that. He added that he is signing out of politics at this election, and it’s a relief that he can hand this baby over to Minister Allan, who will make surrogacy the equitable and mana-enhancing process it needs to be. He hopes this continues to be supported across the House and thanked all political parties for their support on the surrogacy journey so far.

Fertility New Zealand board member Juanita Copeland said all New Zealanders have the right to build a family if they choose, and surrogacy is an increasingly used to do that. She added that it is heartening to see work progressing on the Improving Arrangements for Surrogacy Bill, particularly its escalation to a Government Bill. She said that there has long been a need for greater clarity and protection for everyone involved in surrogacy, and this Bill will provide that. It will make it easier for people to build the family they have always dreamed of while honoring the tremendous gift that surrogacy is.

Source Link :SunLive – Next steps to reform outdated surrogacy law/

Surrogacy law reform Surrogacy legislation update Surrogacy legal framework review Modernizing surrogacy laws Surrogacy regulation reform