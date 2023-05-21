“Sursing village rape suspect arrested by Bhikhiwind police” : Arrest made in Bhikhiwind rape of 10-year-old girl

“Sursing village rape suspect arrested by Bhikhiwind police” : Arrest made in Bhikhiwind rape of 10-year-old girl

Posted on May 21, 2023

“Sursing Village Resident Arrested for Raping 10-Year-Old Girl in Bhikhiwind: Victim of Government Elementary School”

A man from Sursing village was apprehended by the Bhikhiwind police on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl who attends a government elementary school.

News Source : The Tribune India

1. Child sexual assault
2. Rape victim support
3. Tarn Taran village crime
4. Child protection laws
5. Justice for child victims.

Post Views: 18

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *