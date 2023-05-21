“Sursing village rape suspect arrested by Bhikhiwind police” : Arrest made in Bhikhiwind rape of 10-year-old girl

“Sursing Village Resident Arrested for Raping 10-Year-Old Girl in Bhikhiwind: Victim of Government Elementary School”

A man from Sursing village was apprehended by the Bhikhiwind police on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl who attends a government elementary school.

Read Full story : 10-yr-old girl raped in Tarn Taran village /

News Source : The Tribune India

