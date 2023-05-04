Surviving families : Assistance extended to families of deceased police officers and first responders to cope with their loss

Wounded Warriors Canada is a not-for-profit organization that provides mental health support to serving members and veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP, and first responders, as well as their families. One of its programs, the Surviving Family Program, was created to assist immediate family members who have lost their loved one in the line of duty or as a result of death by suicide. The program was first piloted in 2021 and rebranded as the Surviving Family Program in 2023.

Sarah Routhier, a widow who lost her husband, OPP Sgt. Sylvain Routhier, to suicide in July 2018, was part of the pilot program. She was caring for three children, a five-year-old daughter, and two boys aged eight and ten, and felt alone after her husband’s death. Other than private counseling, there was no program or group therapy for widows who lost a first responder to suicide before the Wounded Warriors program came out.

The Wounded Warriors program helped Routhier immensely to put her life back together. After attending the Surviving Families Program for just one week, she was able to remember her husband in the good times and honor him, not focusing so much on the trauma. The program is designed to help survivors process and manage their grief, which can be very difficult to take forward, often feeling unsupported in the past.

The program is particularly important for those whose loved ones died by suicide, as these deaths are often very public, and it can become very lonely, isolating, and difficult to pick up and resume life once the funeral passes and the story fades. Officers who die by suicide are not honored during events that commemorate those who died in the line of duty.

Five police officers in Ontario have been killed in the line of duty since September, and the Ontario Police Memorial ceremony of remembrance will be on May 7 in Toronto at Queen’s Park. Sgt. Sylvain Routhier and many others who died by suicide are not honored at such events, even though they served their communities and were amazing police officers for so many years.

Sarah Routhier has become a keynote speaker at first-responder events, written a book about her experience called Don’t Forget Your Roots, and set up a non-profit called The Sylvain Routhier Memorial Foundation. The foundation raises money for high school, college, and university students who want to become police officers or first responders.

Routhier believes that the stigma of not being able to ask for help is ultimately what killed her police officer husband. She thinks that the stigma surrounding first responders reaching out for help when they’re realizing that something’s not right with them anymore needs to be addressed. Programs like the Surviving Family Program are essential to provide support and assistance to the families of first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

News Source : Jane Stevenson

Source Link :Surviving families of dead police officers, first responders get help/