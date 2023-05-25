Surviving victim of Davis serial killer vows to help put suspect behind bars

“Kimberly Guillory victim” : Survivor Kimberly Guillory vows to help put Davis serial killer behind bars

Kimberly Guillory, the sole survivor of a serial killer in Davis, has pledged to assist in bringing the suspect to justice. Guillory recounted the moment when someone entered her tent and began stabbing her, an experience that still haunts her and causes her nightmares. Despite the trauma, Guillory is grateful for her friends who came to her aid, saving her life. The Davis community has also rallied around Guillory, raising nearly $60,000 to help her find permanent housing and move forward. While she is focused on healing and moving on, Guillory will not feel at peace until her attacker, Carlos Dominguez, is convicted. Dominguez is facing charges for the murders of his first two victims and the attempted murder of Guillory. Guillory is determined to prevent Dominguez from ever being able to harm anyone else.

