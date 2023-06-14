Survivor of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Recounts Mother’s Death by Her Side today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

During the trial of Robert Bowers, the man responsible for the deadliest attack on Jewish people in the US, a survivor of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre recounted the harrowing experience of watching her mother get shot and killed beside her. Andrea Wedner testified that she saw her own arm get shot before crying out for her mother, Rose Mallinger, who was 97 years old at the time. Wedner was the final witness in the prosecution’s case, with defense attorneys opting not to present their own defense. Bowers faces 63 criminal charges, including hate crimes resulting in death, with some carrying the potential for the death penalty.

News Source : Guardian staff reporter

Source Link :Pittsburgh synagogue shooting survivor says her mother was killed by her side | Pittsburgh shooting/