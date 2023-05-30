Survivor Series 1997 build up: 10 Aspects of the Build Up to Survivor Series 1997 That WWE Fans Overlook.

The importance of Survivor Series 1997 in the history of professional wrestling cannot be overstated. It marked a turning point for WWE that would lead to the Attitude Era, which is widely regarded as one of the most successful eras in wrestling. However, the seeds for this change were planted long before that fateful night in Montreal.

One of the key factors in the lead up to Survivor Series 1997 was Vince McMahon’s “gang” phase. McMahon believed that most of his roster should be divided into factions, and as a result, the event was promoted with the tagline “Gang Rulz.” This theme fit perfectly into the overall storyline of the company at the time, and it was reflected in the formation of factions such as The Hart Foundation and D-Generation X.

Speaking of D-Generation X, the creation of this group was perhaps the most significant event of 1997. Shawn Michaels had fully embraced his heelish side, and along with Triple H and Chyna, he formed DX. The addition of Rick Rude to the group was surprising, but what many fans didn’t know was that he wasn’t even officially signed to WWE. Rude was working on a handshake agreement, which made it easy for him to jump ship to WCW after the infamous Montreal Screwjob.

Another notable event leading up to Survivor Series 1997 was the push of The Patriot. Bret Hart was in the midst of his best work ever as a heel, and his anti-American shtick paved the way for a patriotic character to thrive. The Patriot was being heavily pushed by WWE at the time and was rubbing shoulders with some of the industry’s top stars. However, a poorly timed injury forced him to drop out of his match at Survivor Series as part of Team USA.

Owen Hart’s injury at SummerSlam 1997 almost ended Steve Austin’s career before it had a chance to take off, and it also affected Survivor Series 1997. Owen suffered a concussion that kept him out of the ring for nearly a month, which forced WWE officials to keep his match with Austin as brief as possible.

Mick Foley’s genius character work was on full display in 1997. He introduced the WWE audience to his alter egos Cactus Jack and Dude Love, and as Dude Love, Foley showed his incredible range and comedic timing for the first time in WWE. Unfortunately, Dude Love would run into WWE’s new monster, Kane, who Chokeslammed him on the entrance ramp. This prompted Foley to revert to his more sadistic Mankind character to deal with “The Big Red Machine.”

The first Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels was a grudge match, but it was also a #1 contender’s match. The winner would go on to face Bret Hart for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series. However, after the match, most fans had forgotten about that stipulation due to the shocking events that took place.

One of the most significant events leading up to Survivor Series 1997 was the birth of The Rock. Rocky Maivia turned his back on the fans and joined The Nation of Domination, slowly morphing into an arrogant heel. By the time the next In Your House event took place in December, he had begun calling himself The Rock. Less than a year later, he would be crowned the youngest WWE Champion in history at Survivor Series 1998.

Wrestling With Shadows, a documentary about Bret Hart’s final days in WWE, was being filmed at the time of Survivor Series 1997. The documentary remains one of the most interesting and revealing pro wrestling documentaries ever produced and is worth a watch for any fan who isn’t up to speed on the behind-the-scenes details leading up to the event.

Finally, the formation of The New Age Outlaws was a surprise success story. The Roadie and Billy Gunn’s “Rockabilly” characters weren’t getting over with fans, but they were paired as a tag team heading into Survivor Series 1997 as a last-ditch effort. To the surprise of many, the team began picking up steam and would eventually dub themselves “The New Age Outlaws.” They would go on to win the WWE Tag Team Championships and join D-Generation X a few months later.

In conclusion, Survivor Series 1997 marked a significant turning point in professional wrestling history, but the events leading up to it were just as important. Vince McMahon’s “gang” phase, the birth of D-Generation X and The Rock, and Mick Foley’s character work were all important factors in the rise of the Attitude Era. The New Age Outlaws’ surprise success and the documentary Wrestling With Shadows were also significant events in the lead-up to the event. Overall, Survivor Series 1997 was the culmination of a series of events that would change the wrestling landscape forever.

