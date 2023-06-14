Survivor testifies in case against Robert Bowers for Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

Robert Bowers, suspect in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre trial. : Survivor testifies in trial against Robert Bowers for Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

A woman who survived the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting testified that she saw her right arm get injured and cried out for her mother after the 97-year-old was shot and killed by her side. Andrea Wedner was the last witness for the prosecution’s case against Robert Bowers, who killed 11 worshippers and injured seven others in the attack. Bowers’ lawyers did not present a defense, setting the stage for closing arguments and jury deliberations. Wedner’s testimony was followed by that of Pittsburgh SWAT Officer Timothy Matson, who was critically wounded while responding to the rampage and has undergone 25 surgeries to repair the damage.

News Source : https://www.azfamily.com

