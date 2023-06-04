“Surya Namaskar Benefits”: Perform Surya Namaskar Every Morning for an Energy Boost and Increased Flexibility.

Introduction

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a popular yoga practice that involves a series of 12 poses performed in a sequence. This ancient practice is believed to have originated in India and has been a part of yoga practice for centuries. Surya Namaskar is a complete workout for the body and mind that provides numerous health benefits.

Step-by-Step Guide to Surya Namaskar

Step 1: Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)

Stand at the edge of your yoga mat, keeping your feet together. Take a deep breath and bring your palms together in front of your chest in a prayer position. This is the starting pose of Surya Namaskar.

Step 2: Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose)

Inhale deeply and raise your arms above your head, keeping your palms together. Stretch your whole body upwards and bend your upper body backward slightly.

Step 3: Pada Hastasana (Hand to Foot Pose)

Exhale and bend forward from the waist, keeping your spine straight. Try to touch your toes with your fingers and bring your forehead as close to your knees as possible.

Step 4: Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)

Inhale and stretch your right leg back as far as possible. Keep your left knee bent and your hands on the floor. Look straight ahead.

Step 5: Dandasana (Stick Pose)

Hold your breath and bring your left leg back, keeping your body in a straight line. Your arms should be perpendicular to the floor, and your hands should be shoulder-width apart.

Step 6: Ashtanga Namaskara (Salute with Eight Parts or Points)

Lower your knees, chest, and chin to the floor, keeping your buttocks raised. Your hands should be shoulder-width apart, and your elbows should be tucked in close to your sides.

Step 7: Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Inhale and raise your chest off the floor, using your back muscles. Keep your arms bent at the elbows and your shoulders away from your ears. Look up towards the ceiling.

Step 8: Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog Pose)

Exhale and lift your hips up, bringing your body into an inverted V-shape. Keep your hands and feet on the ground, and your head in between your arms. Try to keep your heels on the ground.

Step 9: Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)

Inhale and bring your right foot forward between your hands. Keep your left knee on the floor, and look straight ahead.

Step 10: Pada Hastasana (Hand to Foot Pose)

Exhale and bring your left foot forward, next to your right foot. Try to touch your toes with your fingers and bring your forehead as close to your knees as possible.

Step 11: Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose)

Inhale and raise your arms above your head, keeping your palms together. Stretch your whole body upwards and bend your upper body backward slightly.

Step 12: Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)

Exhale and bring your palms together in front of your chest in a prayer position. This is the ending pose of Surya Namaskar.

Benefits of Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar is a complete workout for the body and mind that provides numerous health benefits. Here are some of the benefits of practicing Surya Namaskar:

Increases Flexibility: Surya Namaskar involves stretching and bending of the body, which helps in increasing flexibility. Boosts Energy: Surya Namaskar is a great way to start your day as it boosts your energy levels and helps you stay active throughout the day. Improves Digestion: Surya Namaskar stimulates the digestive system and helps in improving digestion. Reduces Stress: Surya Namaskar is a great stress-buster that helps in reducing stress and anxiety. Strengthens Muscles: Surya Namaskar helps in strengthening the muscles of the body, including the arms, legs, and back. Improves Posture: Surya Namaskar helps in improving posture and alignment of the body. Promotes Weight Loss: Surya Namaskar is a great way to burn calories and promote weight loss.

Conclusion

Surya Namaskar is an ancient yoga practice that provides numerous health benefits. It is a complete workout for the body and mind that helps in increasing flexibility, boosting energy, improving digestion, reducing stress, strengthening muscles, improving posture, and promoting weight loss. By taking out just 20 minutes from your busy schedule in the morning, you can perform Surya Namaskar and achieve a healthier and happier life.

Source Link :Surya Namaskar: रोजाना सुबह करें सूर्य नमस्कार, बूस्ट होगी एनर्जी और बढ़ेगा लचीलापन/

Yoga Sun Salutation Morning Routine Energy Boost Flexibility