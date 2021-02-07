Susan Bayh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021

Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Sad news: Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh dies at 61 after long battle with brain cancer https://t.co/ea8Hb3tJ9J pic.twitter.com/QsdyxiBpXl — Dale Cressman (@cressman) February 7, 2021

Dale Cressman @cressman Sad news: Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh dies at 61 after long battle with brain cancer https://usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/02/06/susan-bayh-dies-age-61-after-long-battle-brain-cancer/4421334001/…

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Dr. Woody Myers

Last night Stacy and I lost a friend, former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh, also a wife, mother, attorney and corporate leader. She’ll be missed by all of us who loved her infectious smile, her sense of humor and the visible, palpable love she demonstrated for her family and our state. Our deepest sympathy to Evan, Nick and Beau.

Carol Neaville-Wright

My deepest sympathy to Evan Bhay and his sons regarding the loss of Susan .May her memory be blessed.

Linda McHargue

She was a wonderful lady. Spending quality time with my student’s. She sit them down in the piano room and allowed them to ask questions. Spending time with my student’s was so thoughtful. A very caring person!

Indiana was blessed to have her as a first lady.

Prayers for her family.

Cheri Brown Habegger

So sorry. Prayers for all her friends and family.

Anne Murphy

She was a class act. My deepest sympathy to her family and all who knew her.

Amanda Messenger

So sorry. May her memory be (for) a blessing

Kae Christie

Prayers lifted for the Bayh family. May God comfort them.