Susan Doyle Death -Dead – Obituary :Susan Doyle has Died .
Susan Doyle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing of Susan Doyle, formerly the Director of Institutional Advancement and Special Assistant to the Head of School, one of our most dear Saints. She will be greatly missed but her legacy will live on. pic.twitter.com/ikm6j1dIOc
— All Saints' Episcopal School (@asesftw) December 15, 2020
