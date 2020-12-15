Susan Doyle Death -Dead – Obituary :Susan Doyle has Died .

By | December 15, 2020
0 Comment

Susan Doyle Death -Dead – Obituary :Susan Doyle has Died .

Susan Doyle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

All Saints’ Episcopal School @asesftw It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing of Susan Doyle, formerly the Director of Institutional Advancement and Special Assistant to the Head of School, one of our most dear Saints. She will be greatly missed but her legacy will live on.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.