Susan Foster Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Susan Foster has Died .

Susan Foster has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Susan Foster. She was an exceptional scientist, a committed mentor, and she served the ABS in many capacities over 35+ years of membership. She will be dearly missed, and remembered not only as an impactful scientist, but as a true friend. pic.twitter.com/OkR3S95m9f — Animal Behavior Society (@AnimBehSociety) January 24, 2021

Animal Behavior Society @AnimBehSociety We are deeply saddened by the loss of Susan Foster. She was an exceptional scientist, a committed mentor, and she served the ABS in many capacities over 35+ years of membership. She will be dearly missed, and remembered not only as an impactful scientist, but as a true friend.