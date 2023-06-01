“Susan G Komen fundraising pillowcases”: Branded Pillowcases for Sale: A Way for Susan G Komen Supporters to Contribute to the Cause

Susan G Komen Positive-Motivational/Inspirational Pillowcases: A Creative Way to Support Breast Cancer Patients

Breast cancer is a devastating disease that affects millions of women worldwide. Every year, thousands of women lose their lives to breast cancer, leaving behind grieving families and loved ones. Thankfully, there are many organizations dedicated to finding a cure for breast cancer and supporting patients who are battling the disease.

One such organization is the Susan G Komen Foundation, a nationally known charity that is committed to ending breast cancer. The foundation has been at the forefront of the fight against breast cancer for over 40 years, funding research, advocacy, and support services for those affected by the disease.

Now, thanks to Stuart Pollak, founder and president of Field Fans, you can support the Susan G Komen Foundation in a creative and unique way. Field Fans is a company that manufactures licensed and fun sports memorabilia that consumers use every day. Pollak has partnered with the Susan G Komen Foundation to create custom-designed pillowcases decorated and branded with the Susan G Komen logo, along with positive-motivational and inspirational quotes.

“Our major products are custom-designed pillowcases decorated and branded with the Susan G Komen logo,” said Pollak. “These have become extremely popular in recent years. Komen Supporters, Students, Parents, Alumni, and Fans are our biggest customers. I’d like to think that by placing their heads on a Komen branded positive-motivational and inspirational pillowcase, they are getting a better night’s sleep.”

Not only are these pillowcases stylish and comfortable, but they also serve a greater purpose. Field Fans will donate 20 percent of sales to the Susan G Komen Foundation, helping to fund research, advocacy, and support services for breast cancer patients.

“We’re honored to participate in this fundraising effort,” said Pollak. “At Field Fans, our goal is to support charities, children, our military, first responders, and our country. We also recognize that fans are extremely enthusiastic about their favorite teams. And now, through our new initiative, we are supporting the Susan G Komen Foundation.”

This fundraising promotion started recently and will continue through July 31, 2023. By purchasing a Susan G Komen branded pillowcase, you are not only supporting a great cause, but you are also getting a high-quality and comfortable pillowcase that will help you get a better night’s sleep.

Breast cancer is a disease that affects all of us in some way or another. Whether we have lost a loved one to breast cancer or know someone who is currently battling the disease, we all have a stake in finding a cure. By supporting the Susan G Komen Foundation through the purchase of a custom-designed pillowcase, you are helping to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

Stuart Pollak is excited about the future of Field Fans and its participation in a wide range of fundraising activities. “Our roster of teams and products are continually growing,” he said. “We will continue to use this platform to support non-profits, charities, and other organizations. Our customers are excited about being part of this corporate mission, and we certainly appreciate their support.”

Breast cancer is a formidable opponent, but with organizations like the Susan G Komen Foundation and companies like Field Fans, we can make a difference. By supporting breast cancer research, advocacy, and support services, we can help to end breast cancer once and for all. So, why not start by purchasing a Susan G Komen branded pillowcase today? Not only will you be supporting a great cause, but you will also be getting a high-quality and comfortable pillowcase that will help you get a better night’s sleep.

News Source : STUART J POLLAK

Source Link :SUSAN G KOMEN SUPPORTERS CAN HELP RAISE FUNDS FOR THE CURE THROUGH THE PURCHASE OF BRANDED PILLOWCASES/