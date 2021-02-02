Susan Love Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Susan Love has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021

Susan Love has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

Lions Gate 1d · The Lions Gate community is deeply saddened by the loss of our CEO, Susan Love. The staff feels incredibly grateful to have known and worked for Susan, a woman of great integrity, a wonderful leader and a strong advocate for seniors and long-term care. Our residents will miss her as well, as they remember the countless times she sat with them and chatted, or greeted them by name in the community, always willing to share her time with them. Susan was the heart and soul of Lions Gate. We will honor Susan’s memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work she loved so much. We plan on acknowledging and celebrating the countless contributions that Susan made to Lions Gate both professionally and personally at a later date. If you would like to share your thoughts, memories, and condolences in the interim, you can simply email lgadministrator@lionsgateccrc.org.

Tina Saltzburg Serota

What a sad tragic loss for her family, friends and our community. A truly kind and caring mensch. May she Rest In Peace and May her memory be a blessing.

Donna Rutizer-Gilber

What a sad tragic loss for everyone who knew her. My thoughts and prayers are with David and her family. She truly was a kind and caring person who will be deeply missed.

May she Rest In Peace and may her memory be a blessing!! .



Renae Gross

Hard to wrap my head around this. I have so many fun and happy memories of her from camp and the reunion in 2010. A special person. Condolences to her family.

Vicki Zell

Devastated. May her memory be a blessing and may her family feel surrounded and supported by our love.

Mia Mack

May you Rest In Peace! We lost a wonderful person! She had a great spirit and was a awesome boss! You will be forever missed!.

Fran Harvey

My condolences to the Lions Gate community, and to Susan’s family and friends

Paula Levine

May her memory be for a blessing, and I know it will among the Lions Gate Community. She made her Mark and changes that will continue on.

Jason Wolf

There are no words, but sorry. Sending love to Judith Love, David Farber and all the family. May her memory be a blessing.



Susan Perlowitz Genauer

So sorry, and sad to learn of her passing. It was a privilege to work with Susan for 13 years. Baruch dayan emet.

Mamearaba Simmons

Words cannot fully express the sorrow I feel when learning about the death of Susan Love. She was a wonderful leader and I am blessed to have known her. She will be treasure forever and my prayers are with her whole family.

Doreen Di Franco Bonato

Im deeply sorry Susan will never be forgotten such a kind soul 🙏my thoughts and prayers are with her and her family and many friends

