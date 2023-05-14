Sushma Swaraj Death Reason And Time : The Tragic Demise of Sushma Swaraj: A Life Cut Short Too Soon

Sushma Swaraj’s Untimely Demise: A Tragic End to a Promising Life

The Legacy of Sushma Swaraj: A True Leader and Compassionate Soul

A Shocking Demise

The sudden and tragic demise of Sushma Swaraj has left the entire country in shock. A stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019, at the age of 67 due to a cardiac arrest. The news of her death has not only left a void in Indian politics but also in the hearts of millions of Indians who admired her for her exceptional leadership skills and her compassion towards people.

A Political Career Spanning Four Decades

Sushma Swaraj was one of the most prominent faces of the BJP and a veteran politician who had been active in politics for over four decades. She was the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi and a six-time Member of Parliament. Her contribution to Indian politics was immense, and her absence has left a huge void in the BJP.

The Early Days

Born on February 14, 1952, in Ambala, Haryana, Sushma Swaraj was a brilliant student who completed her graduation in Political Science and later obtained a law degree. She started her political career in the 1970s as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP. She was elected as the President of the Delhi Students\’ Union in 1974 and became the youngest-ever Cabinet Minister in the Haryana Government in 1977.

A Fierce Debater and A Prominent Voice of the Opposition

Sushma Swaraj was known for her oratory skills and her ability to connect with people from all walks of life. She was a fierce debater and a prominent voice of the opposition during the UPA rule. Her tenure as the Minister of External Affairs from 2014 to 2019 was marked by several notable achievements. She played a crucial role in securing the release of several Indian prisoners abroad, including Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was abducted by terrorists in Yemen.

A Kind and Compassionate Soul

Apart from her political achievements, Sushma Swaraj was also known for her kind and compassionate nature. She was always ready to help people in distress, and her Twitter handle was flooded with requests for assistance from people all over the world. She went out of her way to help those in need, whether it was helping an Indian student stranded in a foreign country or facilitating the medical treatment of a foreign national in India.

A Huge Loss for Indian Politics and Society

Sushma Swaraj\’s death is a huge loss for the BJP, Indian politics, and the country as a whole. She was a true leader who inspired millions of Indians with her vision, dedication, and selfless service to the nation. Her sudden demise has left a void in Indian politics that will be hard to fill. Nevertheless, her legacy will continue to inspire generations of Indians, and she will always be remembered as one of the greatest leaders of our times.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sushma Swaraj\’s life was cut short too soon, but her contributions to Indian politics and society will always be remembered. She was a true leader who dedicated her life to the service of the nation and its people. Her demise has left a void in our hearts, but her legacy will continue to inspire us to work towards a better and brighter future for our country.

