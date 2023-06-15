Suspect Alex Lopez killed by police in Ogden shootout

Alex Lopez : Suspect Alex Lopez killed by police after opening fire in Ogden

According to officials, the man who opened fire on police and was subsequently shot and killed in Ogden had been on parole and was involved in a dispute with a woman near a bar before the shootout. The man, identified as 23-year-old Alex Lopez, had a criminal record and had been released from parole in 2019 before being rearrested in 2021 for violating parole. Ogden Police Chief Eric Young expressed concern about Utah’s Justice Reinvestment Initiative Act, which he believes has reduced sentencing guidelines and limited the amount of time someone can serve for violating parole. This is the second police shooting in Ogden in a week, but violent crime in the area has reportedly remained steady, with a 51% reduction in the past 15 years. The officer who shot Lopez has not been identified and is on administrative leave, and the shooting will be investigated by the Weber-Morgan “critical incident task force.” A passenger in the stolen SUV driven by Lopez at the time of the shooting remains at large.

Read Full story : Ogden man killed in police shootout was fighting with woman outside bar, police say /

News Source : The Salt Lake Tribune

Police shootout in Ogden Woman involved in Ogden shooting Fatal incident outside Ogden bar Police investigation in Ogden shooting Ogden crime news update