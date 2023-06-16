Suspect among 6 dead in Tennessee home shooting incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting and fire at a home in Sequatchie, Tennessee resulted in the deaths of three children and three adults. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that the suspected assailant was among the dead, but did not immediately identify them. The Marion County Sheriff suggested that the incident was a domestic situation gone wrong. The cause of death for the victims was not released, but a fourth adult was found alive with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital in Chattanooga. The investigation into the rampage is ongoing.

Tennessee shooting Multiple fatalities in Tennessee Domestic shooting in Tennessee Gun violence in Tennessee Suspect dead in Tennessee shooting

News Source : Alex Sundby

Source Link :Shooting at Tennessee home leaves 6 dead, including suspect/