Kennie "Michigan" Belvin shooting : Suspect and victim identified in Opelousas shooting

Kennie “Michigan” Belvin from Opelousas has been identified as the person who was shot at South Street and Cane Street on May 31. The Opelousas Police Department has confirmed that Belvin engaged in a gun fight with another adult male perpetrator, and the investigators are confident that all parties involved have been identified. The identity of the other person involved in this shooting will be released after a warrant is signed for his arrest. Once medically cleared to be incarcerated, Belvin will be arrested. The motive behind the exchange of gunfire is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to this shooting can contact the Opelousas Police Department or Crime Stoppers for a cash reward and anonymity.

News Source : KATC News

