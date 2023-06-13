Hunter Expressway bus crash victim names : Suspect and Victims Named in Fatal Bus Crash in Greta, NSW

The article reports on a bus crash that occurred on the night of Sunday 11th June, while driver Button was transporting 36 people from a wedding reception at the Wandin Valley Estate winery in Lovedale. The bus rolled onto its left side and crashed onto a guard rail while turning onto the Hunter Expressway ramp near Greta, resulting in the death of ten people. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, although police have alleged that Button was driving too quickly for the conditions. Fog was present in the area, but it is unclear whether visibility was a factor. The article identifies some of the victims, including Nadene and Kyah McBride, Andrew and Lynan Scott, Kane Symons, Zachary Bray, and Rebecca Mullen, among others. Some individuals remain unaccounted for.

News Source : Marie Claire

