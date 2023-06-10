Suspect Anthony Arizmendez accused of organizing fatal drive-by shooting

Anthony Arizmendez : Suspect Anthony Arizmendez arrested for organizing fatal drive-by shooting in San Antonio
Anthony Arizmendez, 37, was taken to jail and expressed confusion over his involvement in the reported shooting, according to media present. As he was placed in a police car, Arizmendez claimed innocence and apologized for any involvement. Arizmendez is accused of planning and organizing the fatal drive-by shooting on Future Drive, including reportedly paying 17-year-old Derrain Turner, who was arrested and charged with capital murder. The shooting was allegedly in retaliation for a disturbance involving a female family member and her ex-boyfriend, who was the intended target. The ex-boyfriend reported previous threats from Arizmendez, according to KSAT. Arizmendez voluntarily brought up the drive-by while being questioned on unrelated charges on May 10 and reported Turner and an unidentified juvenile suspect for their involvement. The driver in the case has not been apprehended and the investigation is ongoing.
News Source : Katy Barber
