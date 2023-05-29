Suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Kennewick

kidnapping suspect : Suspect arrested after high-speed chase and kidnapping in Kennewick, Wash.

The Kennewick Police Department apprehended a suspect accused of kidnapping and shooting after a high-speed chase on Sunday night. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported that responding officers pursued the suspect through Benton and Franklin counties. One of the officials said that the suspect drove against traffic on I-182 by Road 68. After a brief foot chase, law enforcement arrested the suspect. Pasco Police, Richland Police Department, and BCSO helped KPD during the incident. The kidnapped victim did not suffer any injuries, according to BCSO. The Kennewick Police Department is currently investigating the matter.

News Source : NBC Right Now

