Suspect arrested after ramming police vehicles in Dawson Creek

Dodge pickup truck suspect in theft and police chase. : Suspect arrested after high-speed chase and assault on police officer in Dawson Creek

Over the weekend, a theft was reported at a residence in Fort St John, with the suspect fleeing in a Dodge pickup truck. The truck was believed to have been stolen a few days prior. The following day, the Dawson Creek RCMP were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle at a local Ford dealership. The Bannister Ford lot was later cordoned off with crime scene tape and a damaged police truck, along with a titled truck-bed camper and trailer parts, were found scattered in the area. The suspect, driving the same stolen Dodge pickup truck, rammed multiple police vehicles and fled the scene at high speed, driving dangerously. The Dawson Creek RCMP notified the Fort St John RCMP of the suspect’s direction, and the latter successfully used a tire deflation device to cause the vehicle to go off the road into a ditch. The suspect fled on foot but was soon arrested by Police Dog Services. The unnamed suspect faces several charges, including assaulting a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and obstruction. The suspect was also remanded in custody due to multiple outstanding warrants and court-imposed conditions from a previous matter.

News Source : Michael Popove

