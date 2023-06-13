Suspect arrested as lockdown ends at high school in Flagler County today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

After several hours, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the lockdown at Flagler Palm Coast High School on Monday.

Flagler County high school reopening Arrest of suspect in Flagler County high school lockdown Security measures at Flagler County high school Impact of lockdown on Flagler County high school students Flagler County high school community reaction to lockdown and suspect arrest

News Source : First Coast News

Source Link :Lockdown lifted at Flagler County high school, suspect arrested/