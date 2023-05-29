Iren Byers (suspect) : Suspect arrested in 5 separate shootings in Phoenix metro area that left 4 dead

Josef Newgarden secures his first victory at the Indy 500 and gives team owner Roger Penske his 19th win. Liz Cheney delivers a commencement speech at her alma mater, urging graduates not to compromise with the truth and fueling speculation about her potential presidential run. A suspect is arrested in connection with five separate shootings in the Phoenix metro area that left four people dead. The body of a convicted murderer who had escaped from an Ohio prison is found in the Ohio River. Several Jewish groups and politicians protest against Roger Waters’ concert in Frankfurt due to accusations of antisemitism. President Joe Biden attends his second grandchild’s graduation from St. Andrew’s School in Delaware. A Ukrainian player is booed at the French Open after not shaking hands with her Belarusian opponent due to the ongoing war. Three men are killed in a shootout involving rival outlaw biker gangs at a motorcycle rally in New Mexico. A South Korean man who opened an emergency exit door during a flight is arrested and faces up to 10 years in prison. China’s first domestically made passenger jet completes its maiden commercial flight as the country aims to compete with industry giants Boeing and Airbus.

News Source : ABC FOX Montana

