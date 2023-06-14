Suspect Arrested in Connection with Murder of Amari Williams in Aiken

Amari Williams – focus keyword including victim name : Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Amari Williams in Aiken

A suspect has been apprehended in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Aiken last month. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Jaden Mitchell, a 19-year-old from Greenwood, has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of Amari Williams and the attempted murders of Cesile Weatherford and a juvenile victim. Williams was shot on May 29th near Tennessee Avenue in Aiken and later died from his injuries. Mitchell has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected. Williams’ fiancée, Cesilie Weatherford, was in the car with him when he was shot. She survived the incident and recounted the traumatic event in an interview. The deadly shooting is part of an outbreak of violence that has claimed over 100 lives in the Central Savannah River Area over the past year, with many of the victims being young men, and authorities attributing much of the problem to gang activity.

News Source : https://www.wrdw.com

