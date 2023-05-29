Suspect Arrested in Connection with Phoenix Area Shootings that Left Four Dead and One Injured

Iren Byers – suspect in Phoenix metro area shootings : Suspect Arrested in Connection with Phoenix Metro Area Shootings that left Four Dead, One Injured

A suspect has been apprehended by the authorities in Mesa, Arizona in relation to five separate shootings in the Phoenix metropolitan area that resulted in the death of four individuals and left one woman injured. Iren Byers, a 20-year-old, has been taken into custody on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. The motive for the shootings is not yet clear, but Byers has taken responsibility for the crimes and has told officers where they can find the gun and clothes he used. The suspect was identified through video surveillance footage, and the names of the victims have not been released yet. The police were alerted to the first shooting on Friday night when they found a 41-year-old man dead at a Mesa park. The authorities then heard shots being fired nearby and found a 36-year-old woman with serious injuries. They received a call about another body near a bus station in Mesa early on Sunday, where they discovered two more dead men. All the victims had gunshot wounds, and shell casings recovered from the scenes were linked to the same 9mm handgun, including a fatal shooting in Phoenix on Friday afternoon, which has not been described in detail yet.

News Source : AP

